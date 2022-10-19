@JeremyECrawford Can a creature under the effects of Phantasmal Force be restrained by it, i.e chains wrapping around a creature? Plz answer
— Leigh Hunstock (@neitherkracken) April 28, 2017
Phantasmal force details the few game effects that it can reliably create. A DM is free to allow additional effects. #DnD https://t.co/qP37kzR41t
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 28, 2017
2 thoughts on “Can a creature under the effects of Phantasmal Force be restrained by it?”
generally I allow room for imagination here as a Dm. A phantasm of a hole in a bridge, might be accepted and an enemy can choose to act as if that is a barrier, Handcuffs and restraints might also be believed, but may encourage inspection. Rats, bugs, and fire in a magic world may be believed and cause damage, but don’t guarantee restraint.
I generally rule yes, however they will also automatically succeed the first time they try to break out of the restraints, so use the one turn VERY wisely.