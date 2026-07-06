Can a Cone of Cold kill a vampire?

@JeremyECrawford does a vampire killed by Cone of Cold turn into mist or it remains an ice statue as read in the spell?
— just Dan (@DrDanDanger) April 28, 2016
Cone of cold can't kill a vampire, unless the vampire is in sunlight or running water. #DnD https://t.co/YBzhRsmh4L
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016
@Dummyurd @JeremyECrawfordon that note how would you rule spells like sunlight against vampires? "sunlight" isn't a spell,and daylight doesnt actually produce sunlight. It's only sunlight if it actually says so
— Grant Myers (@realgrantmyers) May 3, 2016
@realgrantmyers @Dummyurd That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2016