Can a Cone of Cold kill a vampire?

@JeremyECrawford does a vampire killed by Cone of Cold turn into mist or it remains an ice statue as read in the spell? — just Dan (@DrDanDanger) April 28, 2016

Cone of cold can't kill a vampire, unless the vampire is in sunlight or running water. #DnD https://t.co/YBzhRsmh4L — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016