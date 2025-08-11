@JeremyECrawford Can a Cleric 14/Paladin 6 cast 9th-level Clr spells? "Must be of a level for which you have spell slots" confusing. #dnd5e
— Undead Merchant (@Undead_Merchant) September 15, 2015
No. When multiclassing, your level in a particular class determines which spells you can learn/prepare from it. #DnD https://t.co/fGFaRDPI95
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 16, 2015
@JeremyECrawford @Undead_Merchant Unsatisfying answer. Please point to a place with more explanation.
— Matthew H (@MHeimbecker) September 1, 2016
@MHeimbecker @Undead_Merchant Check out the rules for multiclass spellcasters (PH, 164).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 1, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Paladin says you can prep a Ivl you can CAST. Multi-rules says you can cast based on combined lvl.
— Matthew H (@MHeimbecker) September 1, 2016
@MHeimbecker In the multiclass spellcasting rules, see the first sentence in the "Spells Known and Prepared" subsection (PH, 164).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 1, 2016