Can a chromatic dragon become good?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Are chromatic dragons inherently evil, or can one raise them from an egg so they become good when they grow up?
— Pliskavica (@pliskavica) August 12, 2015
You can raise a chromatic dragon to be non-evil, although curbing its greed should be a challenge. https://t.co/Wqm7DXhPzp
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 12, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD I know you semi-answered this but for my next campaign would it even be barely possible to train a black dragon to be good?
— Team Rocket Isaac (@IsaacSelf) August 12, 2015
Yes, if the DM allows it. https://t.co/mI0NdJX3g8
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 12, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @DnDTweets But isn’t greed a challenge even for good dragons?
— jason_wilson (@jason_wilson) August 12, 2015
Absolutely! https://t.co/aeLyqTDTw0
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 12, 2015