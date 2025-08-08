Can a chromatic dragon become good?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Are chromatic dragons inherently evil, or can one raise them from an egg so they become good when they grow up? — Pliskavica (@pliskavica) August 12, 2015

You can raise a chromatic dragon to be non-evil, although curbing its greed should be a challenge. https://t.co/Wqm7DXhPzp — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 12, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I know you semi-answered this but for my next campaign would it even be barely possible to train a black dragon to be good? — Team Rocket Isaac (@IsaacSelf) August 12, 2015