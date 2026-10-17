@JeremyECrawfordHe has a halberd in his hands and rapier sheathed.

He has a distance of 11 feet between his foe.

He lets go of his right hand from halberd

(Left hand still holding halberd but not using it)

with his right hand, draws rapier, move 6 feet.

Attack with rapier.

Take the disengage action. Move back 6 feet.

Sheathe his rapier.

Put right hand to halberd again.

can a character with cunning action and fast hands perform something like this on his turn? pic.twitter.com/QrZNQdex6t

— dusunen (@dusunen2) May 4, 2016