@JeremyECrawford Bag of Holding: extradimensional space or part of Astral Plane? Can it be pierced/cut/torn from the inside?
— neologiker (@neologiker) September 15, 2015
The inside of a bag of holding is an extradimensional space, and the bag can be damaged from the inside. #DnD https://t.co/5OHQU16a4m
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2015
@Dvergr76 @neologikerInteresting. I always thought it was an x-dim space on astral since if damaged contents spill out into astral. It's an extradimensional space that can rupture into the Astral Plane.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2015
One thought on “Can a Bag of Holding be pierced/cut/torn from the inside?”
Considering that there exist a monster called “Living Demiplane”, that transfers it s victims to a stone chamber without exits, that is also a demiplane, and that the victim can exit if he/she can damage a block o this chamber enough to destroy it (50 HP), I assume that the BoH has similar features. That is, a chamber with the same exact features. ON the inside. Outside, the BoH can be easily pierced.