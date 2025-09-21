Can a Bag of Holding be pierced/cut/torn from the inside?

  1. Pierluigi says:

    Considering that there exist a monster called “Living Demiplane”, that transfers it s victims to a stone chamber without exits, that is also a demiplane, and that the victim can exit if he/she can damage a block o this chamber enough to destroy it (50 HP), I assume that the BoH has similar features. That is, a chamber with the same exact features. ON the inside. Outside, the BoH can be easily pierced.

