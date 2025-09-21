Can a Bag of Holding be pierced/cut/torn from the inside?

@JeremyECrawford Bag of Holding: extradimensional space or part of Astral Plane? Can it be pierced/cut/torn from the inside? — neologiker (@neologiker) September 15, 2015

The inside of a bag of holding is an extradimensional space, and the bag can be damaged from the inside. #DnD https://t.co/5OHQU16a4m — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2015