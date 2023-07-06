Good afternoon @JeremyECrawford. I would like to know, can a Bag of Holding be opened from the inside? Or is a creature inside trapped and doomed to suffocate?
— The Servant DM (@TheServantDM) August 28, 2018
A bag of holding can be opened from the inside, unless it's been sealed shut somehow. #DnD https://t.co/r5zQkSOMHe
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 28, 2018
