Burning hands is both a “a thin sheet” and a cone. Which is correct? Is there an easy way to know how to resolve such contradictions? Burning hands is a 15-foot cone. To reconcile the words "sheet" and "cone" in the spell's text, one solution is imagining a waffle cone: a sheet shaped into a cone.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 28, 2021