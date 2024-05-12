Does a Monk have to stand in place to make Flurry of Blows attacks?

@VanakojiDoes a monk have to stand in place to make flurry of blows attacks or can he move between attacks as if they were extra attacks. monk can move — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 18, 2014

@VanakojiThanks, been a split on whether the immediately part of flurry meant you could atk>move>atk>move>atk>move>atk or atk>move>atk x3 when in doubt with the monk, ask "What would Bruce Lee or Jackie Chan do?" That answer is probably correct. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 18, 2014