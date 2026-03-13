Be careful where you sit. pic.twitter.com/VDhukP5Wbh
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 28, 2016
@GrumblinGrandpa @JeremyECrawford @CircusPeanut81 @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls No lie, this was in my wallet: pic.twitter.com/hCKAAUrVeA
— Rodney Thompson (@AntarianRanger) January 27, 2016
D&D leaves no stone unturned when it comes to turning mundane things into monsters. That includes bridges & dildos. https://t.co/VoSFUUWbaG
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 28, 2016
So, uh, how's that list of monsters we need to work on coming along? https://t.co/lWsi23eJH0
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 28, 2016
@mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm nearly done with the legendary version of the dildosaurus.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 28, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @AntarianRanger @GrumblinGrandpa @JeremyECrawford @CircusPeanut81 @mikemearls Do dildos do bludgeoning or piercing damage?
— John Appleton (@jaa0109) January 28, 2016
A question I never expected to receive … And the answer is bludgeoning. https://t.co/mofVOzZHLo
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 28, 2016
@JabJabSliceJab @JeremyECrawford depends on the model.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 28, 2016
@Not_JezWhat’s the statblock of a Dildolich? it's a pretty stiff challenge
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 28, 2016
With sex toys jamming up my Twitter feed, I think it's time to head home. Have a good one, folks. Be good to your local Dungeon Masters.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 28, 2016