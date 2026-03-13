Be careful where you sit. pic.twitter.com/VDhukP5Wbh — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 28, 2016

D&D leaves no stone unturned when it comes to turning mundane things into monsters. That includes bridges & dildos. https://t.co/VoSFUUWbaG — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 28, 2016

So, uh, how's that list of monsters we need to work on coming along? https://t.co/lWsi23eJH0 — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 28, 2016

@mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm nearly done with the legendary version of the dildosaurus. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 28, 2016

A question I never expected to receive … And the answer is bludgeoning. https://t.co/mofVOzZHLo — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 28, 2016

@Not_JezWhat’s the statblock of a Dildolich? it's a pretty stiff challenge — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 28, 2016