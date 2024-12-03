For Book of Shadows warlock: what constitutes “finding” a ritual spell? A book/scroll? Observation of cast?
@frizbog @mikemearlsFor Book of Shadows warlock: what constitutes “finding” a ritual spell? A book/scroll? Observation of cast? Finding one written down.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2014
@SorcererQzot @JeremyECrawford @frizbogCan they write down a spell they have prepared already? no – requires creation of a scroll or spellbook
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 25, 2016
