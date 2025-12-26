Bonus Action after a shove

@JeremyECrawford If you used an attack to shove a creature prone, would you allow a bonus offhand attack then with adv & still w/in 5ft?
— Laduger (@Laduger) December 8, 2015
When I DM, the bonus action is purely the domain of game features that allow it. I like to avoid action bloat. #DnD https://t.co/PnB7lVFBD4
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 11, 2015
@JeremyECrawford @DnD_AdvLeague @Laduger like the Shield Master feat, to shove with the shield up to feet away? Plus Extra Attack feature?
— genghis galahad (@genghisgalahad2) December 11, 2015
You have a bonus action to take only if a feature gives you one. Shield Master gives one. Extra Attack doesn't. #DnD https://t.co/jVuymzUMuV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 11, 2015