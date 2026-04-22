@MadeFor5e If you have questions about particular tweets, please tweet your questions, and I'll do my best to answer. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2016

@wax_eagle Being hidden is the by-the-book way to conceal your position. The DM may decide that other methods can also conceal it. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 24, 2014