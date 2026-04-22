@MadeFor5e If you have questions about particular tweets, please tweet your questions, and I'll do my best to answer.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2016
@JeremyECrawford https://t.co/ikEcEGuRvn
This is the tweet I am referencing.
— MadeFor5e (@MadeFor5e) February 5, 2016
@wax_eagle Being hidden is the by-the-book way to conceal your position. The DM may decide that other methods can also conceal it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 24, 2014
@MadeFor5e Being hidden is, indeed, the default way to conceal (sight and sound) your position. Is there more you'd like clarified?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 17, 2016