Beast Master Bestial Fury

@JeremyECrawford A Ranger's beast has multiattack, may the ranger use their action to have it use multiattack before bestial fury?
— Mr. Noname (@fritomuncher) June 12, 2015
Bestial Fury is when the beast can use Multiattack at the ranger's command. https://t.co/LqTtrDck5Z
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015
@fritomuncherThanks but doesn’t that mean the Ranger doesn’t have a CR appropriate companion before then? BM is already quite weak :/
The beast can do many things: absorb hits, block doorways, make opportunity attacks, etc. Nevertheless, we have our eye on it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015
@fritomuncherI played 1-15 and all those things (plus other BM features) don’t make up for not gaining the hunter features. Thanks tho.
Yeah, that's why we have our eye on it. We have a number of ideas, but they go beyond little tweaks.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015