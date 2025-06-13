Beast Master Bestial Fury

@JeremyECrawford A Ranger's beast has multiattack, may the ranger use their action to have it use multiattack before bestial fury? — Mr. Noname (@fritomuncher) June 12, 2015

Bestial Fury is when the beast can use Multiattack at the ranger's command. https://t.co/LqTtrDck5Z — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015

@fritomuncherThanks but doesn’t that mean the Ranger doesn’t have a CR appropriate companion before then? BM is already quite weak :/

The beast can do many things: absorb hits, block doorways, make opportunity attacks, etc. Nevertheless, we have our eye on it. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015