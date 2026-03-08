Bard proficient in Performance and instrument

@mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD If a bard is proficient in performance and uses a instrument they are proficient in, do they add the bonus 2x
— Michael Shiel (@SwordandShiel) January 13, 2016
Depends – it does if it is a use of Performance (trying to entertain) vs. use of an instrument (technical skill). https://t.co/242WHQreYP
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016
@KevKalElI thought you could only ever add your proficiency bonus ONCE to any given rule…? some class features allow you to double it in certain circumstances
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016
@SwordandShiel @ChrisPerkinsDnDtrying to entertain while using an instrument? I'd make that a Performance check and apply double bonus if the bard has Expertise in that skill (PHB, p 54)
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 13, 2016