@JeremyECrawford Is the intent that a Bard gets to know amount rolled for attacks before using Cutting Words or should they always guess? — John H (@Ophannin117) November 24, 2015

You can use Cutting Words after seeing the roll, but before any of the roll's effects are resolved. #DnD https://t.co/9ojkd108io — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015

@JeremyECrawford Does it apply to any type of damage roll including auto hit spell like finger of death? Not just melee or ranged damage? — Todd Sampson (@fmacanadaguy) December 4, 2015

@SneakPodcast hey Reed bards can know the number on the die before they use cutting words: https://t.co/DQFnhR76bx — John Alexander (@thewizardcops) September 26, 2016

@SneakPodcast I think that the player knowing that it would hit and the DM declaring it a hit are two different things in this context. — John Alexander (@thewizardcops) September 26, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Suggestion on how to deal with this when you roll behind DM screen so players can't see the # on die? — Matthew Verstraete (@Eagle_f90) November 26, 2016

As DM, you decide whether to roll behind a screen or not. If something can change the roll, show the die or report what it rolled. #DnD https://t.co/zySnnW9KzL — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 7, 2017



