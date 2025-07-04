Barbarian Danger Sense

@JeremyECrawford Barbarian PC states that Danger Sense should work against Breath Weapons and enemies special abilites? Is that true?

A barbarian's Danger Sense benefits a Dexterity saving throw against any effect that the barbarian can see. https://t.co/OFgqumKoW9

@_MataferOk cool, we were using it for spells and traps only, from what the book has written. Thanks for clarifying.

You're welcome! Spells and traps are there as examples.

