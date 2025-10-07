Back to the zoltar’s library

Heroes!

Your old sage zoltar is back.
My vacation restored my old bones and in the last days I’ve meet the Great Sage Jeremy at Lucca Comics&Games Italy: one of the greatest convention in the world set in a beautiful medieval city.

I saw Master Jeremy DMing a creepy story set 200 years after the events of the original Ravenloft. His storytelling skills frighten all players!

It was a nice October but now I need to clean webs and dust and reopen the tweet library… I hope that my familiar Uni has not ruined it.

Well, there’s a lot of work to do and an artifact to put in the center of the library, take a look…

2 thoughts on “Back to the zoltar’s library

    • Zoltar says:

      Mighty eerongal

      Thank you,.
      Meeting Master Jeremy was great.
      The only tibits that he share is: they have already made the next 2 years d&d books, I don’t know what, but it’s a good news
      .

      Reply

