Heroes!
Your old sage zoltar is back.
My vacation restored my old bones and in the last days I’ve meet the Great Sage Jeremy at Lucca Comics&Games Italy: one of the greatest convention in the world set in a beautiful medieval city.
I saw Master Jeremy DMing a creepy story set 200 years after the events of the original Ravenloft. His storytelling skills frighten all players!
Find me at @LuccaCandG today: 10:00 – DMing #DnD (Adventurers League hall) 15:00 – Book signing (Magic booth) pic.twitter.com/VHwtINhIu1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 1, 2015
It was a nice October but now I need to clean webs and dust and reopen the tweet library… I hope that my familiar Uni has not ruined it.
Well, there’s a lot of work to do and an artifact to put in the center of the library, take a look…
It was a treat to meet @zolt4r (aka @SageAdviceDnD) in person here at #LuccaCG15. https://t.co/Gl6Lu6SG2g
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 31, 2015
2 thoughts on “Back to the zoltar’s library”
Welcome back! sounds like you had a great time! Any interesting tidbits to share? 🙂
Mighty eerongal
Thank you,.
Meeting Master Jeremy was great.
The only tibits that he share is: they have already made the next 2 years d&d books, I don’t know what, but it’s a good news
