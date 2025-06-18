Awakened Mystic also know as Psionic

Mental Heroes!
Is your brain ready for 5e mind powers?!
Psionic aka Awakened Mystic is now with us in the new Unearthed Arcana article, here:
http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/awakened-mystic
with awakened disciplines as
- Conquering Mind
- Intellect Fortress
- Third Eye
- Mind Thrust
- Pychic Mind
- Object Reading
You like mind reading? Download pdf rules, here:
http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/UA6_AwakenedMystic.pdf
UPDATE
You’ve seen the first 5 levels of the Mystic playtest material. What psionic abilities would you like from higher levels? @MikeMearls #dnd
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) July 6, 2015
The article has been corrected and is now ready to go. Enjoy our first step into the world of psionics in 5e – http://t.co/nGhABJUeMJ
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 6, 2015
For folks looking at the psionics material in today’s UA, looks like there was a minor error. Not all the material is there.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 6, 2015