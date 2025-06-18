Awakened Mystic also know as Psionic

LinkImage54

Mental Heroes!

Is your brain ready for 5e mind powers?!

Psionic aka Awakened Mystic is now with us in the new Unearthed Arcana article, here:

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/awakened-mystic

with awakened disciplines as

  • Conquering Mind
  • Intellect Fortress
  • Third Eye
  • Mind Thrust
  • Pychic Mind
  • Object Reading

You like mind reading? Download pdf rules, here:

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/UA6_AwakenedMystic.pdf

UPDATE

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.