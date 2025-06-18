Awakened Mystic also know as Psionic

Mental Heroes!

Is your brain ready for 5e mind powers?!

Psionic aka Awakened Mystic is now with us in the new Unearthed Arcana article, here:

http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/awakened-mystic

with awakened disciplines as

Conquering Mind

Mind Intellect Fortress

Third Eye

Mind Thrust

Thrust Pychic Mind

Object Reading

You like mind reading? Download pdf rules, here:

http://media.wizards.com/2015/downloads/dnd/UA6_AwakenedMystic.pdf

UPDATE

You’ve seen the first 5 levels of the Mystic playtest material. What psionic abilities would you like from higher levels? @MikeMearls #dnd — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) July 6, 2015

The article has been corrected and is now ready to go. Enjoy our first step into the world of psionics in 5e – http://t.co/nGhABJUeMJ — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 6, 2015