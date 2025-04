Who is the leader of Avernus? The DMG says Zariel, but all the wikis Bel. I know they often fight, so which one is current?

Zariel. Asmodeus demoted Bel, who is now Zariel's advisor. Such is the politics of the Nine Hells! https://t.co/fNLpqwhsvx — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 27, 2015