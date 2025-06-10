Attack and special attack

@seekay “If you’re making an attack roll, you’re making an attack.” Is the inverse also true? Eg does MM trigger Hex? The inverse isn't true. Some special attacks, like grappling (PH, 195), don't include an attack roll. @mikemearls

@seekayThanks! A spell without a roll like Magic Missile or Burning Hands still isn’t an attack (eg for Hex), right? Correct. If there's no attack roll or an effect isn't called an attack, it's not an attack. @mikemearls

