Assassinate item

@mikemearls Does the Assassinate rogue feature cause item effects that normally occur on a N20 to take effect? As they are treated as crits? — Apsco (@Apsco60) December 27, 2015

Yes, the assassinate feature specifies that the attack is a critical hit. Also, rad user profile pic. https://t.co/fX22D6oX5e — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 28, 2015