Assassinate item

@mikemearls Does the Assassinate rogue feature cause item effects that normally occur on a N20 to take effect? As they are treated as crits?
Yes, the assassinate feature specifies that the attack is a critical hit. Also, rad user profile pic.
@mikemearls @Apsco60 If an item's property is triggered by a crit, yes. If an item says you must roll a 20, no.
