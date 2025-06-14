Assassin critical Magic Missile

@JeremyECrawford Can my Rogue's Assassinate cause my Wand of Magic Missile to crit against surprised creatures? — Kevin B (@kevinaskevin) June 16, 2015

No, since only attack rolls can score critical hits. https://t.co/tHhKtoNcKB — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015

@kevinaskevin Assassinate skill sez “any hit you score against a creature that is surprised is a crit hit” Does ‘score’ mean attack roll?

"Score" has no special meaning in that context. The critical hit is part of the rule on attack rolls (PH, 194). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015