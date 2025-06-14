Assassin critical Magic Missile

@JeremyECrawford Can my Rogue's Assassinate cause my Wand of Magic Missile to crit against surprised creatures?
— Kevin B (@kevinaskevin) June 16, 2015
No, since only attack rolls can score critical hits. https://t.co/tHhKtoNcKB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015
@kevinaskevin Assassinate skill sez “any hit you score against a creature that is surprised is a crit hit” Does ‘score’ mean attack roll?
"Score" has no special meaning in that context. The critical hit is part of the rule on attack rolls (PH, 194).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015
@kevinaskevinNothing I read on PHB 194/6 sez crits are exclusive to attack rolls. I get if they are but I just don’t read it that way.
That's the intent, and why the rule is under the heading "Attack Rolls."
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 17, 2015