@ChrisPerkinsDnD Highschooler DM aspiring to work at WOTC someday. Recommended course of action?
— Ben Rice (@BigBenRyze) October 28, 2015
Get a college or university degree, study our games, and make a few connections at cons. Maybe move to Seattle. https://t.co/ADSqA9uci8
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 28, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm about to attain a General Business Management degree. Would the D&D sector of WotC have a use for me?
— Ryan Enright (@Ryan_Enright) October 28, 2015
That's probably a more useful degree than the ones I have. https://t.co/x8J3mXnzlo
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 28, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD How about a degree in Bioarchaeology – I know where best to hide the bodies!
— EnterElysium (@EnterElysium) October 28, 2015
Our beholder disintegrates the bodies. https://t.co/ejcQ4cs7zT
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 28, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD What kind of degree would you recommend? I'm currently working on my English degree right now.
— Meme Machine (@the_dorito_king) October 28, 2015
Good choice. Whatever your degree, let it fuel your passion and creativity. https://t.co/4peVIdDxGF
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 28, 2015