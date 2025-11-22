@ChrisPerkinsDnD Highschooler DM aspiring to work at WOTC someday. Recommended course of action? — Ben Rice (@BigBenRyze) October 28, 2015

Get a college or university degree, study our games, and make a few connections at cons. Maybe move to Seattle. https://t.co/ADSqA9uci8 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 28, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm about to attain a General Business Management degree. Would the D&D sector of WotC have a use for me? — Ryan Enright (@Ryan_Enright) October 28, 2015

That's probably a more useful degree than the ones I have. https://t.co/x8J3mXnzlo — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 28, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD How about a degree in Bioarchaeology – I know where best to hide the bodies! — EnterElysium (@EnterElysium) October 28, 2015

Our beholder disintegrates the bodies. https://t.co/ejcQ4cs7zT — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 28, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD What kind of degree would you recommend? I'm currently working on my English degree right now. — Meme Machine (@the_dorito_king) October 28, 2015