RP help. As a Raven Queen cleric, what would be an appropriate domain/alignment to have? @matthewmercer @mattcolville @ChrisPerkinsDnD
— Jenna-the-DM (@aspiring_dm) June 27, 2016
The DMG recommends the Life and Death domains, and the lawful neutral alignment, for followers of the Raven Queen. https://t.co/qFOk7aYEyT
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 28, 2016
2 thoughts on “As a Raven Queen cleric, what would be an appropriate domain/alignment to have?”
Yeah but a lot of people say the Death domain is for Evil Clerics only?
Grave Domain screams the raven queen.