@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls as a Cleric can you choose a deity whose alignment differs from yours?
— Younes Kamal Eddine (@Younes_KE) March 21, 2016
A cleric's alignment needn't match the alignment of the cleric's deity. #DnD https://t.co/h6KKt7mRXd
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2016
One thought on “As a cleric can you choose a deity with alignment differs from yours?”
So are we saying that a Lawful Good cleric could have a Chaotic Evil deity, or vice-versa and it would be okay?