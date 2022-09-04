Are warlocks able to siphon power from beings without detection?

Are warlocks somehow able to siphon power from beings without detection? I understand how impossible it would seem especially with someone as powerful and all seeing Ao is. But he has shown that things can be taken from him without immediate knowledge, such as the tablets. Absolutely not. EVERYONE feels a power drain, and patrons can feel where it's coming from, if it's a warlock doing it.

The most subtle power drains are those baked into buildings, that work on those within them (many "haunted houses" and "creepy tombs" are examples).#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 16, 2021