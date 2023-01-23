@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford are there any rules re deity stats? Best I've found is "titan" tag. Even Tiamat doesn't look special. #dnd — Bruce Logan☮️ (@BruceKLogan) October 17, 2017

In their true forms, most gods transcend D&D's rules. If you encounter one, you're usually facing an avatar, a reflection, or the like. #DnD https://t.co/kSdW2PZ01P — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 17, 2017

That is consistent with the DMG sidebar re Greater deities. However, same sidebar says Lesser deities are embodied and encounterable.If there are no special rules for Lesser deities, then I will just makeup something for flavor. Ty! — Bruce Logan☮️ (@BruceKLogan) October 17, 2017