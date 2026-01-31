@NetbrianTI’m playing the Winged Tiefling variant race. Are there any rules about the maximum altitude I can fly? No, nothing set in stone.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 5, 2016
One thought on “Are there any rules about the maximum altitude Tiefling can fly?”
The Condor, the largest Birds I am familiar with can fly to 15,000 feet, so maybe round down to 8ooo feet would be a fair maximum.