Are the Cloud Giants that appear in “Death Masks” the same as the ones that show up in Storm Kings Thunder?

@MileyMan1066are the Cloud Giants that appear in “Death Masks” meant to be the same as the ones that show up in WotC’s Storm Kings Thunder? Some of them, yes. ;} Like the human race, giant races aren't monolithic; they react to change differently & form fiercely opposed factions — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 20, 2017

@MileyMan1066Truth. Wasjust curious if the 2 incidents of the castle over waterdeep were meant to be the same thing, just using different names. Thnks! Different forays. Death Masks is first diplomatic foray, to soften Laeral up/train her to not instantly view flying castles as an attack. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 20, 2017