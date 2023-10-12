@longhornxtreme @mikemearlsIs there any errata dealing with polearm master + sentinel feats? Seems broken to me. Thoughts? #dnd
There's no errata dealing with the interaction of those feats.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2015
@longhornxtremeThanks for the reply. Just seems like those two feats combined is “broken” and very OP. Still, loving 5e #dnd
Their effectiveness relies on monsters rushing into melee. A DM can neutralize them with different tactics. @mikemearls
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2015
@longhornxtremeUnderstood. But it’s quite powerful against boss monsters with no reach / ranged attack. #dnd In my campaigns, a boss monster deserves to perish if it doesn't rethink its tactics or flee if outmatched. @mikemearls
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2015
@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Fair enough! Although if you're not meta gaming, the boss might not get a chance to rethink due to no move #dnd
— James Ryland Miller (@longhornxtreme) November 8, 2015
One thought on “Are Polearm master + Sentinel feats very over power?”
@longhornxtreme #dnd Remember that to use the Polearm Master feat you need room to actually wield a polearm