Are Polearm master + Sentinel feats very over power?

@longhornxtreme @mikemearlsIs there any errata dealing with polearm master + sentinel feats? Seems broken to me. Thoughts? #dnd

There's no errata dealing with the interaction of those feats. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2015

@longhornxtremeThanks for the reply. Just seems like those two feats combined is “broken” and very OP. Still, loving 5e #dnd

Their effectiveness relies on monsters rushing into melee. A DM can neutralize them with different tactics. @mikemearls — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2015

@longhornxtremeUnderstood. But it’s quite powerful against boss monsters with no reach / ranged attack. #dnd In my campaigns, a boss monster deserves to perish if it doesn't rethink its tactics or flee if outmatched. @mikemearls — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2015