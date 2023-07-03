@JeremyECrawford are natural weapons considered simple or martial weapons? All this putting class levels on animal companions business has left me trying to become better familiar with the animal rules — James Hardie (@TweetlessJames) August 20, 2018

There are three categories of weapons in the game: – simple

– martial

– natural A weapon is in only one of those categories, unless a rule makes an exception. #DnD https://t.co/5xsx4RQutk — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2018

What about improvised weapons? — Michel Indeherberge (@MichelIDH) August 20, 2018

An improvised weapon belongs to none of the game's weapon categories, unless the DM decides otherwise. For more information on the DM's role, see "Improvised Weapons" (PH, 147). #DnD https://t.co/AnMpnsBiY0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2018

Perhaps “Improvised Weapons” could be considered a specific category. I do believe that a feat (Tavern Brawler) gives a character proficiency with improvised weapons (PHB p.170). Improvised weapons are indeed in a category (English). They are not in one of the game’s weapon categories, however, unless the DM says they are (rule). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 21, 2018