@JeremyECrawford Are elves immune to the paralyzing touch of ghasts too, or just ghouls? #DnD
— Robyn Kozierok (@robynkoz) February 29, 2016
Elves are, indeed, immune to the paralysis of ghouls but not ghasts. #DnD https://t.co/Pr5RlmQuMI
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016
@jeremyecrawford I have an elf in my first session ever, so I was wondering which rule or skill is responsible for that. BTW we play #DnD5e.
— Dania Meier (@KairinDenrei) March 2, 2016
The fact that an elf is immune to a ghoul's paralysis is stated in the ghoul's stat block. #DnD https://t.co/dh9BOG5gDK
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 2, 2016