@JeremyECrawford Are elves immune to the paralyzing touch of ghasts too, or just ghouls? #DnD — Robyn Kozierok (@robynkoz) February 29, 2016

Elves are, indeed, immune to the paralysis of ghouls but not ghasts. #DnD https://t.co/Pr5RlmQuMI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2016

@jeremyecrawford I have an elf in my first session ever, so I was wondering which rule or skill is responsible for that. BTW we play #DnD5e. — Dania Meier (@KairinDenrei) March 2, 2016