Are earthmotes still around in Forgotten Realms?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm still getting my bearings with 5e Realmslore, are earthmotes still around? 🙂
— Chainmailninja (@ChainmailNinja) April 2, 2016
There are still a few earthmotes floating around, including one in Neverwinter. https://t.co/RDvFKXw9sV
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 2, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD Can we get a map of where those would be, at least for the Sword Coast region?
— post post modern dad (@ppmdad) April 2, 2016
You want a map of every floating rock in a 300,000-square-mile region of FR?
Yeah, I'll get right on that. 😜 https://t.co/rHkpslTDPW
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 2, 2016