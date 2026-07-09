Are earthmotes still around in Forgotten Realms?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I'm still getting my bearings with 5e Realmslore, are earthmotes still around? 🙂

There are still a few earthmotes floating around, including one in Neverwinter. https://t.co/RDvFKXw9sV

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Can we get a map of where those would be, at least for the Sword Coast region?

You want a map of every floating rock in a 300,000-square-mile region of FR?

Yeah, I'll get right on that. 😜 https://t.co/rHkpslTDPW

— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 2, 2016