@ZeromaruXHi, Ed, how’re you doing? I want to know if dragonborn of bahamut and abeiran ones are related in some way. Thanks in advance. I'm fine! Yes, they are. No, no one human or dragonborn remembers how. Just a few VERY old dragons. The trick? Getting themToTalk

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 19, 2016