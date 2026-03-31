@JeremyECrawford Question are darts supposed to be a monk weapon? RAW they aren't included but it seems most people think they should be.
— MattScoville (@MattScoville) January 27, 2016
The weapons meant to be monk weapons are listed in the Martial Arts feature (PH, 78). Darts aren't among them. #DnD https://t.co/JvVJtUypuE
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @MattScoville Then why do monks get 10 darts as starting equipment? (PH, 77)
— John Warren (@JohnnyZemo) January 30, 2016
Starting equipment often provides versatility. A monk's darts offer a ranged attack, not a Martial Arts option. #DnD https://t.co/ep1hb2CcEg
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 3, 2016