Are barbarian’s with the Bear Totem resistance to magical weapon attacks?

  1. Evan says:

    I mean a raging barbarian is already resistant to physical attacks from magical weapons, so of course an ability that increases the list of resistances would continue this. It was in the playtest that it did not protect them from magical weapons.

