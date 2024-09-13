Are barbarian’s with the Bear Totem have resistance to magical weapon attacks?
Totem Spirit: the 3rd-level Bear feature gives you resistance to all damage but psychic damage. It makes no other exceptions. #DnD https://t.co/0sRXILa9u7
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2016
@JOSEPH91304707 @ghostblue11Just to clarify, they way I’ve played it, is that any damage that isn’t marked “psychic” is resisted. Yes? Yes, all damage but psychic damage.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2016
One thought on “Are barbarian’s with the Bear Totem resistance to magical weapon attacks?”
I mean a raging barbarian is already resistant to physical attacks from magical weapons, so of course an ability that increases the list of resistances would continue this. It was in the playtest that it did not protect them from magical weapons.