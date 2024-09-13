Are barbarian’s with the Bear Totem resistance to magical weapon attacks?

Totem Spirit: the 3rd-level Bear feature gives you resistance to all damage but psychic damage. It makes no other exceptions. #DnD https://t.co/0sRXILa9u7

@JOSEPH91304707 @ghostblue11Just to clarify, they way I’ve played it, is that any damage that isn’t marked “psychic” is resisted. Yes? Yes, all damage but psychic damage.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2016