@mikemearls Sage Advice lists the order of operations for Arcane Ward, temp hp, resistances and immunities, but what happens if you throw a shield guardian in the mix?

If you have a shield guardian, half of any damage you take is transferred to the guardian—that's half of the damage you actually take, after resistances and the like. #DnD https://t.co/BFo69aWmjp

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2017