@ChrisPerkinsDnD do you have any tips for coming up with the end-game of a campaign? do you simply let the players guide it and supervise? — montgomery_meyers (@meyers_inc) January 1, 2016

For me, the end of the campaign is when I try to resolve as many of the characters' personal story arcs as possible. https://t.co/9RzUevxpEf — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 1, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD So then the key to keep a game run by you going is for the player to keep adding to their personal story arcs! — Todd Sampson (@fmacanadaguy) January 1, 2016