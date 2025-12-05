@ChrisPerkinsDnD Any tips for bringing brand new players into the fold without overwhelming them too much? (5E for the record.) — Victorious (@VictoriousLoL1) November 6, 2015

Methinks the Starter Game adventure, LOST MINE OF PHANDELVER, is a really good start. https://t.co/CoNlQM2Out — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 6, 2015

@VictoriousLoL1 @ChrisPerkinsDnD I had great success with the mines of madness. It's easy to tweak a few of the extra deadly parts for newbs — SeasonalFlavorPowder (@fartpowder) November 6, 2015