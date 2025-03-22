Any tips for a tank Abjurer?

@LeMarcSharma @mikemearls@ Running through Curse of Strahd right now, and the Abjurer tanks a lot, if not too much damage. Any tips?Arcane Ward is meant to absorb damage. If the abjurer is making that happen, success.

@LeMarcSharma @mikemearlsI understand that, my concern is that, the only smart Monster’s answer to that is to rush the Abjurer It is reasonable for a perceptive monster to rush a PC who is an obvious threat.

