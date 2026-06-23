@ChrisPerkinsDnD Any tips for a DM that can't draw maps to save the life of himself?
— Sean Bujokas (@49ers_Fan848) March 21, 2016
Maybe take a course in Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator. You can also plunder the Internet for free maps. https://t.co/BDTKkZIBRT
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 22, 2016
One thought on “Any tips for a DM that can’t draw maps?”
Draw a random shape on a piece of paper, probably graph paper, and then first decide where you want your capital/major city to be and place it. From there, determine what other major landmarks you want and place them. Don’t forget, you can edit the random shape you drew as you see fit. Then determine lesser cities and regions and their locations last.