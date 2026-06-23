Any tips for a DM that can’t draw maps?

One thought on “Any tips for a DM that can’t draw maps?

  1. Ashley says:

    Draw a random shape on a piece of paper, probably graph paper, and then first decide where you want your capital/major city to be and place it. From there, determine what other major landmarks you want and place them. Don’t forget, you can edit the random shape you drew as you see fit. Then determine lesser cities and regions and their locations last.

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