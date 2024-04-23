any forgotten realms book with farming info about the realms? working on something and that would be some useful info xDCuisine, drinks in El'sGuideToTheRealms hc. Goldenfields (huge temple farm; granary of the North) covered in several places. What needed? — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 31, 2017

AH HA! looked in my copy of elminster’s forgot realms book and found a paragraph or two on the veggies in FR, thanks for the book and help<3A pleasure! One note: "common" folk pickle almost all sorts of veggies, so everyone who can grows everything to see them through the winter. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 31, 2017

Great! Yes, keep me posted. (BTW, in the Realms, farmers and palace and mansion staff alike understand composting. Will mix greenNbrown.) — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 31, 2017

sorry if im spamming questions, are there cotton plants in the forgotten realms? or maybe you already written a book on subject?Yes, there's cotton. Vilhon and eastern Amn especially. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 1, 2017

doing the math, wheat, veggies, and meat alone wouldnt be enough to feed everyone, where does all the food come from?Now this puzzles me. How do you arrive at that conclusion? I don't think my full Shadowdale maps have ever been published, and they're… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 1, 2017

…the only place I mapped actual farm fields. There are growing plots everywhere, including vines (cukes, etc.) on vertical poles in pots.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 1, 2017

..on city building balconies, and mushrooms in cellars under buildings. Nigh everyone grows something, just to live. Many hunt and fish, too — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 1, 2017

…and the land hasn't been depleted of edibles the way our modern North American habitat is (we've paved over and are living on most of … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 1, 2017

…what was our best farmland). I live in a village where seniors feed themselves entirely from garden beds just big enough to park 3 cars.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 1, 2017

..on. And large coastal cities like Waterdeep can't feed themselves, but have a steady flow of food coming by ship, and from the river… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 1, 2017

…valleys east, northeast, and southeast, not to mention honey and sausages and vegetables from Secomber, that itself draws edibles down… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 1, 2017

…the river from the east. Believe me, all of this has been thought out. TSR designers asked me similar things back in 1986, and I had to.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 1, 2017