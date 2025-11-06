Ankheg Plate Mail

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Can I put in a vote for having Ankheg Plate and other exotic armor/weapon materials show up sometime soon? 🙂
— Stephan Ames (@eclecticoldsoul) October 16, 2015
I would rule that plate armor crafted out of ankheg chitin is functionally the same as metal plate armor. https://t.co/YXfZkVlG1w
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 17, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD but it would be Druid friendly? (so long as they had heavy armor proficiency?)
— John O'Brien (@UncleOok) October 17, 2015
The armor isn't metal. I'd allow it in my game if, like you say, the druid was proficient with heavy armor. https://t.co/MwlwzhAXQc
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 17, 2015