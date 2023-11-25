Animate dead…
Do you need all 206 bones? Could it just be some of the bones? Could you just do like, legs and a skull? Do you need more than half?
If a creature was missing limbs in life could you raise them? (if they had a peg leg or something?)@JeremyECrawford
— Zee (@Zeebashew) April 20, 2020
Animating a skeleton with the animate dead spell in D&D doesn't require all the bones.
In a D&D session I ran two weeks ago, the heroes were attacked by a headless skeleton riding a skeletal warhorse. The poor skeleton had very bad aim! #DnD https://t.co/Idc2gWLKNG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2020