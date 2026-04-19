@yusakuasano how would you approach a more elaborate alchemy/herbalism crafting system? it would have to tap into the same power currency as spell slots – letting people simply craft stuff gets broken

@yusakuasanou mean to tap an existing currency(the alch.potion replaces the equivalent 2lvl spell) or u create a new one for the craft? either would work, though my preference would be to create a new one. the wizard-based artificer didn't playtest well

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016