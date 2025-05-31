Adventure backstory

@ChrisPerkinsDnD How much backstory is too much when designing adventures? HotDQ and PotA seem to have a lot. — Zalbar (@ZalbarTheMad) June 4, 2015

Each of those adventures is basically a campaign, so more backstory is fitting. In general, the less BS, the better. https://t.co/c5UJcv5Jj8 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) June 5, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD the less bullshit or backstory? 🙂 — Jeffery Mace (@sagechan1) June 5, 2015