Adding an owlbear to your world

@DMs_Block @ChrisPerkinsDnD so how much analysis do you do when adding something to your world to use? Do owlbears ever make sense? 🎲
— Chris Colwell (@GMcrates) August 18, 2015
Very little. I use owlbears because they’re fun and sometimes scary, not because they make any real-world sense. https://t.co/7K6jN53x6V
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 18, 2015
Hootius Maximus—that's the name of the owlbear gladiator from my home campaign a few years ago. Deliciously absurd. https://t.co/A05E9YOmUP
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 18, 2015