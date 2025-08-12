Adding an owlbear to your world

@DMs_Block @ChrisPerkinsDnD so how much analysis do you do when adding something to your world to use? Do owlbears ever make sense? 🎲 — Chris Colwell (@GMcrates) August 18, 2015

Very little. I use owlbears because they’re fun and sometimes scary, not because they make any real-world sense. https://t.co/7K6jN53x6V — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 18, 2015