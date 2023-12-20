@_Blackstorm never get an answer: does a fighter with improved/superior critical auto-hit on natural 19/18+ or still only with nat 20? If a feature says you scored a critical hit, you hit.

@_Blackstormcan u point the phb page?p194 only says nat20 is auto hit AND in addition a crit. Can’t find rules support to your claim. In #dnd5e, a critical HIT is a hit. The fighter's Improved Critical doesn't say you CAN score one. It says you SCORE it.

