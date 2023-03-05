A weapon attack with vases, chairs, frying pans, dusty tomes, trophies, hand mirrors…

You have previously stated to the effect of "improvised weapons count as weapons for the instant you attack with them". Was that simply referencing that you make weapon attacks with them or do they count as actual weapons for that attack? @JeremyECrawford

You can make a weapon attack with all sorts of things: vases, chairs, frying pans, dusty tomes, trophies, hand mirrors, etc. Objects that aren’t normally considered weapons can be treated as such at the DM’s discretion, as explained in the improvised weapon rule. #DnD https://t.co/3tfaMKURCp

So, can you use part of your body as an improvised weapon instead of as an unarmed strike as part of an attack in order to have the object that is your body be treated as a weapon at the DM's discretion?

